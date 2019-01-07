 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra May Be The Most Beautiful Bride You’ve Ever Seen; These Unseen Pictures Are Proof!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Bharat Bandh On Jan 8-9 — Here's What Will Be Open, And What Will Be Closed!
-
- Top-Selling Cars In India 2018 December: Maruti Suzuki And Hyundai Set A New Sales Benchmark
- Petrol Price In India Hiked After Hitting 15-Month Low
- PUBG Mobile Launches Website To Take Selfies In Vikendi Theme
- India vs Australia — Report Card Of Indian Players After Historic Series Triumph
- Golden Globes 2019 — Full Winners List
- Indian Fests In January — A 2019 Must-Visit Checklist
- Practices That Bring Demons And Negative Energies In Your House
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding last month in Jodhpur was one of the most talked about celebrity weddings and people still can't get over it. More and more pictures from her wedding keep surfacing on the internet and keep the excitement of the lovebirds' wedding alive. In the most recent set of pictures to appear on the internet, Priyanka Chopra looks like a surreal Indian bride, a vision in red. She is definitely one of the top contenders of the most beautiful brides we have ever seen. Take a look!
What A Stunning Bride!
Priyanka Chopra's wedding lehenga designer Sabyasachi posted unseen pictures of the bride from her wedding day. The sheer beauty of the bride, PeeCee and of the dress is making us gasp. Priyanka Chopra wore a rose-red lehenga and choli. Her minimal make-up and the gorgeous ornaments and the grace with which the Bollywood actress carried herself made her one of the most beautiful brides we have ever seen.
A Vision In Red
Her breath taking wedding lehenga - choli took 110 embroiderers and 3,720 hours to create. According to Pinkvilla, Priyanka had once shared, "I always knew I wanted a red traditional silhouette for my wedding but Sabya brought in incredible French embroidery to the mix and with incredible jewelry and Western-inspired veil it was just such an amalgamation of who I am."
A Sabyasachi Masterpiece
The beautiful lehenga was hand embroidered with sequins, hand made organza flowers, French knots and sparkling Siam-red crystals. The much sought after designer, Sabyasachi had shared on his Instagram, "While some bride stay rooted in purist tradition, others aspire to re-interpret it to suit their personalities. Priyanka Chopra's neo-traditional bridal lehenga was the result of an active collaboration between the designer and the bride. The Kanauj Rose lehenga remains a Sabyasachi house classic for women who like to marry global tradition with Indian heritage."
NickYanka Forever!
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' lavish three day wedding in Jodhpur had fans drooling. The couple had two ceremonies for their wedding; a traditional Indian wedding as a tribute to the bride's cultural background, and a Christian wedding to represent the groom's culture. For the Christian wedding, Priyanka wore a custom made Ralph Lauren gown with the longest veil ever.
MOST READ: See Pics! Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Hit The Gym; Mira Rajput Drops Shahid Kapoor At Airport