NO FALL-OUT! Priyanka Chopra Pays A Visit To Meghan Markle; Showers Baby Archie With These Gifts
When Meghan Markle ditched her good friend Priyanka Chopra's wedding with Nick Jonas in India, there were strong whispers that all's not well between the two actresses. Further, Priyanka's absence at Meghan's baby shower added more fuel to these speculations. However, it looks like these were mere rumours and Priyanka and Meghan are still good friends.
Reports have surfaced in that the 'Quantico' actress and her hubby Nick Jonas recently paid a visit to new-mommy and her baby Archie and showered him with expensive gifts. Scroll down to read more details about it.
Priyanka & Nick Found Baby Archie 'Adorable'
According to a report in the Sun, Priyanka and Nick visited Meghan and Archie in Windsor last weekend. A source further told the daily, "They thought baby Archie was just adorable, and Meg is loving her new life, She looked fantastic and has taken to life as a mum swimmingly."
They Even Showered Him With Expensive Gifts
The report further stated the couple bought expensive gifts from Tiffany & Co for the baby. Reportedly, Priyanka picked out a number of gifts from the jeweler, including a $250 bubble blower.
Priyanka Dropped A Hint In Her Instagram
While she didn't share any pictures of her meeting with the royal couple, she hinted at her England visit on Instagram story. She shared a a picture of some bread and "British butter" on a wooden cutting board and wrote, "Where do you think I am?'' followed by emojis.
Priyanka's Post
Earlier, the actress had wished the royal couple on the baby's arrival with a post on her Instagram story wherein she had shared the announcement put up by the royal family and written, "Congratulations M & H" on it.
