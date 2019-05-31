NO FALL-OUT! Priyanka Chopra Pays A Visit To Meghan Markle; Showers Baby Archie With These Gifts

Priyanka & Nick Found Baby Archie 'Adorable'

According to a report in the Sun, Priyanka and Nick visited Meghan and Archie in Windsor last weekend. A source further told the daily, "They thought baby Archie was just adorable, and Meg is loving her new life, She looked fantastic and has taken to life as a mum swimmingly."

They Even Showered Him With Expensive Gifts

The report further stated the couple bought expensive gifts from Tiffany & Co for the baby. Reportedly, Priyanka picked out a number of gifts from the jeweler, including a $250 bubble blower.

Priyanka Dropped A Hint In Her Instagram

While she didn't share any pictures of her meeting with the royal couple, she hinted at her England visit on Instagram story. She shared a a picture of some bread and "British butter" on a wooden cutting board and wrote, "Where do you think I am?'' followed by emojis.

Priyanka's Post

Earlier, the actress had wished the royal couple on the baby's arrival with a post on her Instagram story wherein she had shared the announcement put up by the royal family and written, "Congratulations M & H" on it.