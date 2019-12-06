    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Priyanka Chopra Pens A Heartfelt Note After Being Honoured At Marrakech Film Festival

      Priyanka Chopra has given us one more reason to be proud of her! After winning the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball for her philanthropic work, 'The Sky Is Pink' actress was recently honoured at the Marrakech Film Festival.

      Later, the 'desi girl' took to her Instagram page to pen a heartfelt note, thanking her fans. Apart from Priyanka, Hollywood legend Robert Redford, Moroccan actor Mouna Fettou and French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier were also felicitated at the film festival.

      It's Surreal, Says Priyanka Chopra

      PeeCee wrote, "To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honored and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakesh Film Festival. Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa el Fna square. #Gratitude. Thank you @melitatoscan @festivaldufilmdemarrakech."

      Epic Night

      The 'Quantico' star even shared a bunch of pictures from the event where one of them features her waving at a crowd that was present to get a glimpse of the global icon.

      On Tuesday Night, Priyanka Won The Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award

      Post the win, the actress wrote, "I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for #UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life."

      Her hubby Nick Jonas too congratulated her on her win and penned a sweet post, "So proud of who you are and the good you've brought into the world as a goodwill ambassador with @unicef @unicefindia for over 15 years now. You inspire me every single day by just being you. Congratulations my love."

      Speaking About Work

      Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for Netflix's 'The White Tiger' which also stars Rajkummar Rao. The film is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's popular novel of the same name.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

