Priyanka Chopra's Picture With Husband Nick By The Sea Will Make You Go ‘Awww'

After posting a morphed picture of husband Nick Jonas, actor Priyanka Chopra's recent picture with Nick was shared online. In the photo, the couple can be seen sharing a quiet moment in a dreamy background by a sea.

In the black-and-white photo, the Baywatch actor and Nick are silently watching something in front of them. Priyanka can be seen in a light-coloured outfit, while Nick can be spotted with a striped shirt.

Recently, Priyanka morphed a photo of herself with a photo of the Jonas brothers concert. In the photo, Nick Jonas can be seen having a lonely moment, while his brothers enjoyed the victory with their significant others.

The picture went viral on social media, and trolls shared the picture to relate Nick with the lonely guy in a group where the others have partners. To make up for her absence during the show, Priyanka morphed her photo in it and shared it on Instagram with the caption, "I'm always with you @nickjonas Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I'm so proud of all of you! #sucker"

Jonas Brothers won the Best Pop Song award at the Video Music Awards after performing their new single, Sucker. While Priyanka could not attend the event, Kevin and Joe Jonas were joined by their wives Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Nick Jonas shared on social media, a picture with his brothers and their trophies, captioning it, "Best pop video!! Thank you! We have the best fans in the world for voting for sucker! A win like this in our home town means the world. #vmas." (sic) Apart from their victory picture, Nick also posted a picture of his rehearsal for their stage presentation. He thanked fans for voting their song.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Bollywood with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. This movie comes three years after her lead role in Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal.