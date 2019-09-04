Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao To Star In Netflix Film, The White Tiger

According to reports, actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy shooting for The Sky is Pink, has been signed to collaborate with actor Rajkummar Rao on Netflix's upcoming film, The White Tiger. This will be the first time that the two actors will be working together.

Based on Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel by the same name, the movie will also feature debutante Adarsh Gourav. Helmed by Ramin Bahrani, the film's shooting will begin in India later this year. Priyanka and Rajkummar will be seen playing the lead roles in the film.

"I'm so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga's poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative. The story's portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to achieve one's goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall, and also working along with Rajkummar for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together," Priyanka said in an interview to IANS.

Rajkummar said that he was thrilled to be a part of a 'world-class' project. "It's an exciting time for actors today and I'm thrilled to be a part of such a world-class project. I've been an admirer of Ramin's work and am excited to see The White Tiger come to life," he said.

Apart from being an actor, Priyanka will also be a part of the production team as the executive producer. Netflix, in association with Mukul Deora, will be producing The White Tiger. It is being said that Bahrani is also working on the screenplay.

"I have wanted to make a film of Aravind Adiga's brilliant novel The White Tiger for over a decade. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with Mukul Deora, Netflix and such an incredible cast on this project," said Bahrani.

The film will narrate the journey of a man from a village side tea shop worker to a successful business owner in a big city.