Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Being Called 'Global Scam Artist' For Marrying Nick Jonas!

Actor Priyanka Chopra says she loves that her husband, singer Nick Jonas, does not shy away from accepting that he is a feminist. The 36-year-old Indian star said Jonas has always stood by her side whenever she was criticised or trolled post their wedding. "I married a feminist. He's not afraid to use the word and I love that," Chopra told the Sunday Times.

She said the American singer also had her back when a publication labelled her a global scam artist, suggesting she convinced him to marry her in a bid to raise her profile and help her career.

"I didn't comment on it at the time. But I went up to the hotel room to find Nick, Joe (Jonas), Sophie (Turner) and my mum furiously responding to the article on their phones. They were like, 'These b*******! How dare they?' I thought, 'I'm having a great moment, nothing is going to burst my bubble.'"

The Quantico actor said criticism of her lovey-dovey Instagram feed following their wedding did not bother her. "If I wasn't a famous person and I'd just got married, don't you think my Insta would have photos of me and my husband?"

"Just because I'm famous, don't I have the ability to be proud of being a newlywed without people saying that I'm using my marriage? I gave up my right to privacy when I became a public person, it's the deal you make with the devil. But trust me, there are lots of things I still keep personal," she added.