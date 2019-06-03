English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Being Called 'Global Scam Artist' For Marrying Nick Jonas!

    By
    |

    Actor Priyanka Chopra says she loves that her husband, singer Nick Jonas, does not shy away from accepting that he is a feminist. The 36-year-old Indian star said Jonas has always stood by her side whenever she was criticised or trolled post their wedding. "I married a feminist. He's not afraid to use the word and I love that," Chopra told the Sunday Times.

    Did Katrina Kaif Put Herself In Trouble While Defending Salman Khan?

    She said the American singer also had her back when a publication labelled her a global scam artist, suggesting she convinced him to marry her in a bid to raise her profile and help her career.

    priyanka-chopra-reacts-to-being-called-global-scam-artist-for-marrying-nick-jonas

    "I didn't comment on it at the time. But I went up to the hotel room to find Nick, Joe (Jonas), Sophie (Turner) and my mum furiously responding to the article on their phones. They were like, 'These b*******! How dare they?' I thought, 'I'm having a great moment, nothing is going to burst my bubble.'"

    The Quantico actor said criticism of her lovey-dovey Instagram feed following their wedding did not bother her. "If I wasn't a famous person and I'd just got married, don't you think my Insta would have photos of me and my husband?"

    "Just because I'm famous, don't I have the ability to be proud of being a newlywed without people saying that I'm using my marriage? I gave up my right to privacy when I became a public person, it's the deal you make with the devil. But trust me, there are lots of things I still keep personal," she added.

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA News

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue