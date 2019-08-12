Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Catfights: We Were Elbowing Each Other Out To Get To That One Spot

PeeCee Gets Brutally Honest

The actor rued while there is a perception that women try to pull each other down, the men are assumed to have a 'bromance' with fellow male stars.

"I've had so many times where I'm doing interviews and people always ask me, 'You're doing a movie with a female actor. Did you guys get along? Were there cat fights?' But when it comes to boys, they say, 'Oh, my gosh. That's a bromance, and everyone works so well'," Priyanka said at Beautycon Los Angeles.

Priyanka Reveals Why Women Were Pitting Against Each Other

"I feel like, over time, because women had the lack of opportunities, we were pitted against each other. Because there were only five places a woman could be hired and so we were elbowing each other out to get to that one spot," she added.

Priyanka: Create More Opportunities For Women

According to E! Online, the 37-year-old actor said she believes in order to change this perception, women in power need to support other women.

"The more opportunity we create for each other, the more sisterhood will grow," she shared. "We're 50 per cent of the world population, we need to be represented in every field. We need to be empowered by each other, by people who are in positions of power, by putting (women) in positions of power.

PeeCee Further Adds..

"I realised many, many years ago, the more I champion women in my own small way, maybe I'll be able be able to create a world, around me at least, where women run the show. Because we kinda do it really well," she said.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in The Sky Is Pink. The film also casts Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles.