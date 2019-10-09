Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Zaira Wasim Quitting Movies: Who Are We To Poke Our Nose In Her Business?

Earlier this year in June, Zaira Wasim dropped a shocker when she took to her social media page to announce her decision of quitting the film industry citing that 'she wasn't happy with her line of work and it took her away from her religion'.

A part of her length post read, "Five years ago, I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth. However, that's never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand,"

Zaira's decision received mixed reactions from people belonging to the film industry. Recently, her 'The Sky Is Pink' co-star Priyanka Chopra too opened up about this topic and here's what she had to say.

Priyanka Says It's Zaira's Personal Choice Speaking to India Today television, Priyanka said, "There was a hullabulloo around the decision. It's her personal choice. Who are we to poke our nose in her business?" The Actress Called Zaira An 'Incredible Person' She further added, "I love her as a person, I wish her the best life. She's an incredible person. Maybe her journey as an artist is done, something else has started. I feel people need to look at it that way." Shonali Bose Too Agreed With Priyanka Chopra The 'Sky Is Pink' director agreed with Priyanka's reaction and added, "She is really peaceful and happy now." Earlier Too, PeeCee Had Spoken On This Topic "It's a personal choice. Who are we to dictate what someone should and shouldn't do? She is an amazing actor who has done incredible work. We will always wish her the best. I've spoken to her many times, but not about her decision to quit films. That's none of my business. She's an amazing artist but maybe it was time for her," Priyanka had said in an interview with Mid-day.

Zaira Wasim essays the role of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated to hit the big screens on October 11, 2019.

