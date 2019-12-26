Priyanka Chopra Receives 'Batmobile' As Christmas Gift From Nick Jonas; Couple Goes For A Ride
Nick Jonas loves to shower his wife Priyanka Chopra with lovely gifts and the singer-actor had a special surprise for the 'Desi Girl' this Christmas. Nick gifted Priyanka an electric sled. The actress who was thrilled with this special Christmas present from her hubby, nicknamed it as 'Batmobile' from Batman!
The Sky Is Pink actress took to her Instagram page to share her happiness with her fans and even gave them a sneak peek into her Christmas celebrations. Nick Jonas too, dropped some pictures of his beautiful wife on social media with a heartfelt message.
Santa Is Here!
A thrilled Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram page to reveal her Christmas present from Nick and wrote, "Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas."
Ready Steady Go
Meanwhile, Nick shared a picture of him and PeeCee enjoying a ride on their new beast and it's such an adorable frame.
Nick Jonas Has A Cute Caption For This Picture
In yet another picture, Priyanka is seen striking a pose with her 'bat mobile'. Nick captioned the click as, Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas."
Priyanka-Nick Share A Candid Moment
Priyanka and Nick drop major couple goals in this photo which the former captioned as, "It's the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas."
The More Laughs The Merrier
Another picture has the couple laughing and enjoying themselves, along with the caption that reads, "Merry Christmas from us to you."
Meet The Crew
Priyanka Chopra also shared a group picture of her 'crew' which features her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra, close friend Mubina Rattonsey and author Cavanaugh James.
Also check out this video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas having a blast on Christmas 2019!
