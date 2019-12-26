Priyanka Chopra Receives 'Batmobile' As Christmas Gift From Nick Jonas; Couple Goes For A Ride

Santa Is Here!

A thrilled Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram page to reveal her Christmas present from Nick and wrote, "Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas."

Ready Steady Go

Meanwhile, Nick shared a picture of him and PeeCee enjoying a ride on their new beast and it's such an adorable frame.

Nick Jonas Has A Cute Caption For This Picture

In yet another picture, Priyanka is seen striking a pose with her 'bat mobile'. Nick captioned the click as, Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas."

Priyanka-Nick Share A Candid Moment

Priyanka and Nick drop major couple goals in this photo which the former captioned as, "It's the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas."

The More Laughs The Merrier

Another picture has the couple laughing and enjoying themselves, along with the caption that reads, "Merry Christmas from us to you."

Meet The Crew

Priyanka Chopra also shared a group picture of her 'crew' which features her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra, close friend Mubina Rattonsey and author Cavanaugh James.