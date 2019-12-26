    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Priyanka Chopra Receives 'Batmobile' As Christmas Gift From Nick Jonas; Couple Goes For A Ride

      By
      |

      Nick Jonas loves to shower his wife Priyanka Chopra with lovely gifts and the singer-actor had a special surprise for the 'Desi Girl' this Christmas. Nick gifted Priyanka an electric sled. The actress who was thrilled with this special Christmas present from her hubby, nicknamed it as 'Batmobile' from Batman!

      The Sky Is Pink actress took to her Instagram page to share her happiness with her fans and even gave them a sneak peek into her Christmas celebrations. Nick Jonas too, dropped some pictures of his beautiful wife on social media with a heartfelt message.

      Santa Is Here!

      Santa Is Here!

      A thrilled Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram page to reveal her Christmas present from Nick and wrote, "Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas."

      Ready Steady Go

      Ready Steady Go

      Meanwhile, Nick shared a picture of him and PeeCee enjoying a ride on their new beast and it's such an adorable frame.

      Nick Jonas Has A Cute Caption For This Picture

      Nick Jonas Has A Cute Caption For This Picture

      In yet another picture, Priyanka is seen striking a pose with her 'bat mobile'. Nick captioned the click as, Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas."

      Priyanka-Nick Share A Candid Moment

      Priyanka-Nick Share A Candid Moment

      Priyanka and Nick drop major couple goals in this photo which the former captioned as, "It's the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas."

      The More Laughs The Merrier

      The More Laughs The Merrier

      Another picture has the couple laughing and enjoying themselves, along with the caption that reads, "Merry Christmas from us to you."

      Meet The Crew

      Meet The Crew

      Priyanka Chopra also shared a group picture of her 'crew' which features her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra, close friend Mubina Rattonsey and author Cavanaugh James.

      Also check out this video of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas having a blast on Christmas 2019!

      View this post on Instagram

      Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas ❄️🎄❤️

      A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

      Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Her Career In Films Happened By Fluke

      Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Celebrate Thanksgiving With 'Too Much Food'; Watch Video!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue