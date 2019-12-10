Priyanka Chopra's Take On ‘Girl Don’t Yell’ Controversy With Pak Woman: ‘Have Never Been Pro-War’

Some time back, Priyanka Chopra was criticized for her reaction to a Pakistani woman who confronted her about encouraging war. In a recent interview, Priyanka talked about the controversy, clarified her position on what she was accused of by the Pak woman, and stated her views on calls for her removal as a UN ambassador.

At the Beautycon event which happened in LA a few months back, a woman in the audience confronted Priyanka about a tweet, which in her opinion, seemed to encourage war between two nuclear armed countries, India and Pakistan. The woman fiercely argued that Priyanka should be more responsible as a UN ambassador, to which Priyanka responded, "Girl, don't yell." This reaction of Priyanka's was criticized by many.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, Priyanka addressed the controversy and said, "I feel like this is not an opportune moment to talk about it. Second of all, it was unfortunate what happened, and third of all, I never have, never was, and never will be pro-war and that is in my statements itself. My work for all of these years is a testament to that, and I don't feel I need to keep regurgitating it."

"I feel that influence is an extremely important power, and it has a lot of responsibility that comes with it," she continued, adding, "It doesn't have the responsibility that heads of states might have, because obviously we are not lawmakers or we cannot change those things, but we can influence, and I have always hoped to be able to use my influence in terms of philanthropy, and creativity in the arts, and to be able to, if I have opinions as a citizen, be able to speak about my opinions, and be able to give people perspective that they might not have seen because of my travels."

The incident at Beautycon made several people call for her removal as a UN ambassador. Priyanka responded to this by saying that ambassadors are a means to an end, and not the end itself. They are not in positions to change much, but do their best to bring attention to issues that need change. She stated that the job of an ambassador is to provide voice to the voiceless, but that doesn't mean that they shouldn't have opinions of their own. However, she stressed on the need to stand for peace, integrity and humanity.

