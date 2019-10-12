Priyanka Chopra Reveals ‘Aachar’ Is Her Middle Class Habit That She Is Unable To Get Rid Off!

Priyanka Chopra is our favourite desi girl who has also gone global now. But she hasn't lost touch with her desi roots. In fact, Priyanka admits that she is still has a few middle class traits.

In a hilarious interview with the comedy group East India Comedy, Priyanka opened up about her middle class habits that she still hasn't been able to let go off.

Apparently, aachar is a pertinent part of her daily diet. Talking about the habit, she said, "Aachar with all my food. I have aachar with sandwiches also. So, if you have a cheese sandwhich and you have aam ka aachar, it's epic, like homemade aam ka aachar, you can't have like the mixed pickle."

When the topic of looking for deals while shopping online came up, Priyanka admitted that even she is a thrifty shopper. "Saving money is fun. It's fun for everyone," she said.

PeeCee was promoting her recently released film, The Sky Is Pink, which tells the story about a family which goes through turmoil, after the daughter is diagnosed with a terminally ill disease. The movie is based on the true story of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary.

The Sky Is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose, and it also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It has opened to fabulous reviews by critics, and an overwhelming response from audiences.

