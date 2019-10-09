Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Heart Melts Whenever Nick Jonas Sings ‘I Believe'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in India for her movie, The Sky Is Pink had a media interaction for the movie's promotion. While speaking at the event, she stated that she was the first one to know about Nick Jonas' entry to The Voice for its upcoming season.

After Adam Levine left the NBC singing competition series in May, Nick Jonas will be filling in for him. Adam Levine has left the series this season after a 16-year stint.

While talking to Today Show, Priyanka stated that both of them are excited abut his entry to the show. "I obviously knew about the news before anyone else. It is super exciting. I think Nick needs to be himself, which he is going to. He knows about music so much. He's literally been a music prodigy since he was seven years old. It would be amazing to see him work with new musicians," she said.

She also added that her singer-husband is very competitive. She stated that he would often warn her to 'watch out'.

When asked if her husband would ever casually sing to her, Piggy Chopps evoked, "He does... in the morning, he would be singing or playing piano and I would be dressing to that. It is amazing." She also revealed that it melts her heart whenever he sings "I believe" even on his concerts as the song was written by Nick for her before their marriage.

As far as The Sky Is Pink is concerned, the film directed by Shonali Bose will hit the big screens this Friday. A special screening of the film was made at the Toronto International Film Festival. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the film also features Farhan Akhtar.

The film is based on a true story, in which the love life of a couple will be narrated by their terminally ill teen daughter. While Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will play the role of the couple, Zaira Wasim plays the role of their deceased daughter.