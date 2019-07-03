Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Being Married To Nick Jonas Is Different From Dating Him!

Priyanka Chopra On Having An Extravagant Wedding

The actress told the magazine, "We decided on the venue for our wedding in October and we got married on 1 December. We had one-and-a-half months to plan, so we were just like, "Yeah, yeah, yeah, let's get it." And suddenly we were like, "Ohhh god." It was very extravagant. Hopefully, you just do it once. ‘So it's fine."

The Actress Also Spoke About How Life Changed For Her After Marrying Nick Jonas

"I'd never realised having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it's like, this person is my family, and it's the family I chose. There's a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day."

Priyanka On Sharing A Close Bond With Her Sister-in-laws Danielle & Sophie

‘I've never had a sister, so it's really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy. Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together. She's incredible. By the time this comes out, she'll be the new Mrs Jonas - I can't wait for her to join the family."

Putting Rumours Of A Fall-out To Rest, Priyanka Also Spoke About Her Bestie Meghan Markle

"Megs... she was always meant for big things. To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It's amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it. By the time this comes out, she will have a baby [Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May] - it's so amazing how lives change. I'm a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there's got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in. Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling."