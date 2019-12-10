Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Her Career In Films Happened By Fluke

    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Priyanka Chopra is steadily climbing her way to the top, for global domination in the entertainment industry. But the desi girl reveals that a profession in glamour was never her plan, and that her career happened by fluke. Priyanka was more academically oriented before she won Miss India and started working in movies. She eventually discovered that she is creatively inclined.

      In an interview with the Daily Beast, Priyanka revealed how she got into the entertainment industry. "I come from a very academic family. I was very academically inclined. When I was 17, I didn't really think that the profession of glamour was a real profession, because everyone in my family was academic, but it changed, by fluke, when I won Miss India," she said.

      Priyanka continued, "When I did, and I started working in movies, I realized that I was very creatively inclined as well. And the arts is something I really found fascinating. From there, I become a producer as well, and now I'm an author as well. And my creative verticals just expanded from there."

      Today, Priyanka has a well-established career not only in the Hindi film industry, but also in Hollywood, and the world of American television series. Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink', co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

      She will next be seen in the Netflix film, 'We Can Be Heroes', directed by Robert Rodriguez. Priyanka has hinted at playing a negative role in the film.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 22:24 [IST]
