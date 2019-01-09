Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She And Hubby Nick Jonas Make Time For Each Other

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding in Jodhpur last month had fans' eyes popping. The couple had a lavish three day wedding at the Umaid Bhavan Palace, getting married in a Hindu style wedding as well as a Christian one. As a couple, they are a hot topic among fans, and we relish each and every bit of lovey-dovey inside details from their lives. Priyanka Chopra, in an interaction with Vogue India, told how the newlyweds find time for each other amidst their busy schedule. Read up!

PeeCee is the cover girl for Vogue India's January issue. In an interaction with the fashion magazine, Priyanka revealed how she and her hubby Nick find time for each other in their busy schedule. She joked and said, "We Don't."

Priyanka later added, "You have to try and accommodate and make time for each other, that's really important. We're both extremely working people and we both love our jobs. We're extremely big workaholics. But, at the same time we know we need to prioritize each other as well. So, we fly across the world, even if it's for a day and just meet each other. We do that while also prioritizing our jobs. I think both of us understand that about each other."

When asked to describe Nick in three words, Priyanka said, "Husband, calm, and extremely loving." She just couldn't stop blushing when she said 'husband'. Aww!

On the work front, Priyanka will resume shooting for Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The movie is about the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after she was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Priyanka will be making her comeback to Bollywood after three years, and will share screenspace with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the movie.

MOST READ: Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Are Engaged And Ready To Tie The Knot: Reports Reveal!