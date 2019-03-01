Priyanka Chopra Reveals If She Misses Being Part Of Bollywood Movies!

Priyanka Chopra is one of the talented actresses of the B-town. She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and critics loved her acting chops in the film. In her recent interview with Mid Day, when she was asked if she misses being part of Bollywood movies, she was quoted as saying, "I have missed the madness of Hindi movies. I don't look at it as a choice between Hollywood and Bollywood, it's the magic of movies. The first thing I did after Quantico was a Hindi movie. My career in both countries is dear to me, and as long as people want to watch me, I'll stay."

She will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink. The film also casts Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead role. "Though the film is about parents losing their child to an incurable disease, it's a unique take on death - one that celebrates people's lives instead of mourning their death. It was a challenge to go from 22 to 60 after 7 Khoon Maaf (2011). I was able to sink my teeth in the part."

Speaking of her supporting role in the Wilson, Liam Hemsworth-starrer, she said, "It came as a supporting part, and that was never a concern. My yardstick of choosing stories is strictly based on whether I want to watch the film. I finished reading this script in one go."

She further added, "This is Rebel's first leading lady role after acting for almost 20 years. She produced the film on her own. It is a big win for me when an actress turns around and says, 'Hey, you aren't writing stuff that's good enough for me. I am going to write my own film and be the leading lady.'"