Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Cried To Her Father When She Was Replaced By An Actor

Priyanka Chopra is a 'desi girl gone blobal', and is today, an internationally renowned celebritiy. Without doubt, Priyanka can be called one of the most successful actors in the industry. But the success did not come easy for her, as she too faced her share of struggles back in the day.

Priyanka recalled an incident when she was replaced by a co-actor, and went crying to her father. Her father's words strengthened and motivated her to be excellent in her next film.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Priyanka discussed the reality of girls having to prove their worth four times more than boys, in order to be taken note of. She said, "It is not just true to me but of the industry. And not just of the industry, it is the truth of how women are treated around the world. Girls are always devalued. That a girl needs to be four times special or has to prove her mettle four times more than a guy. That is just the norm the world has created in a patriarchal society. It will take our generation of girls to change that for the next generation."

When asked if she has ever been replaced by an actor, she said, "I have been replaced. Yes. Once, a co-actor told me, and once, I read it in the newspaper. I just chose not to be a victim of my circumstances. Of course, I went and cried to my father, why me? But then he told me what are you going to do about it? I just made sure to be excellent in my next film and learn the job well. Even if the film doesn't do well, I want to make sure that what I do is excellent."

Priyanka is all geared up for her upcoming Bollywood release, The Sky Is Pink. The film is directed by Shonali Bose, and it also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf. The Sky Is Pink will have a worldwide release on October 11.

MOST READ: Navratri 2019 Song Of The Day: Radhe Radhe From Dream Girl Will Make You Jive With Your Partner!