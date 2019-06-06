Priyanka Chopra REVEALS She Still Gets SLAMMED Over 10-Year Age Gap With Nick Jonas!

The Actress Still Gets Slammed Over The Age Difference

Priyanka was quoted as saying by the magazine, "People gave us a lot of s--t about that and still do."

Priyanka Finds It Rather Amusing

The 'Quantico' actress further added, " "I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it."

This Is How Priyanka's Family Had Reacted When An Opinion Piece Called Her A 'Scam Artist'

"Nick, Joe, Sophie, my mom, his parents, everyone was there furiously typing on their phones. They were so mad."Speaking about her reaction on it, the 'Quantico' actress wrote, "Commenting on some stupidity means it eventually becomes important because I gave it importance," she says. "A lot of people don't understand that way of thinking. It's not a myopic thought ... it's a long-term plan."

The Emphasis Is Always On The Big Picture

"I want to create that opportunity for many more actors from outside the U.S. - and it doesn't have to be just Indians - to come into global entertainment and be up for lead parts without having to just play, you know, what their ethnicity defines."

'I Like My Curves'

In the same interview, she also mentioned, " "I'm a very curvy woman. I like my curves. I embrace them. It took me the second half of my 20s to understand this, but I would love for people to understand it from me saying it as well."

Priyanka Wants To Change The World

"I want to change the world a little bit. My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something. I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, 'Yeah, that was my mom."

Meanwhile, Don't Miss These Sizzling Pictures From Her New Photoshoot

The actress definitely raising the temperatures soaring high with her 'backless' outfit on the cover of Instyle magazine.

Hello Desi Girl

Priyanka Chopra looks every bit stunning in a saree in this picture from the photo-shoot.

We Are All Hearts Over PeeCee!

We bet this picture of the actress is enough to drive away your mid-week blues.