Priyanka Chopra Reveals That She Was Yelled At By Directors During Her Initial Days In Bollywood!

Priyanka Chopra's success is a true inspiration for all those who aim for the stars. The 'Desi girl gone global' is all set to make her Bollywood comeback in October this year. After last being seen in 'Jai Gangaajal 2' in 2016, Priyanka will next star in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink'. But her journey wasn't a completely smooth ride, says PeeCee. Recently, she recalled the struggle she went through during her early days in the Hindi film industry and her father's advice which helped her get through it.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine, Priyanka stated that her success did not come easy for her. During her initial days, Priyanka said, "I didn't know anything or anyone. I was yelled at by directors, I was thrown into movies, I was thrown out of movies. "

She recalled how her dad's saying helped her get through it - "The more you talk, the less you will listen and the less you will learn." She added, "I taught myself confidence. I learnt it's what you do after failure that makes you a success."

The Sky Is Pink also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film's trailer dropped today, and it has been received with positivity. The movie will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this month and will release in theatres on October 11.

Check out the trailer here -

MOST READ: Sonali Bendre Upset Over Pollution Caused By Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations