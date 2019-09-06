Priyanka Chopra Reveals That Having A Baby Is Definitely On Her To-Do List!

Priyanka Chopra is having the time of her life, professionally as well as personally. The 'desi girl gone global' is as busy as she can get with her work commitments, but is still making time to cheer for her husband Nick Jonas during the Jonas Brothers' 'Happiness Begins' tour. Recently, Vogue got to catch up with the actress and made her spill the beans on what is next for her. Priyanka revealed that her plan on having a baby is not too far away from materializing.

While chatting with Vogue, Priyanka opened up about which place she calls her home. "For me home is wherever I'm happy, as long as I have the people I love around me." She went on to add that getting settled in Los Angeles is a long term option for her as it is the perfect in between place for her and Nick. She said, "I have homes in Mumbai and New York, which are very vertical cities. LA is more horizontal."

Priyanka revealed the top two things on her to-do list. "Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list," she said.

After being missed on the big screens in Bollywood for nearly three years, Priyanka is making her mini comeback with Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink'. Proclaiming that her roots are in India, she said "Everything that I am today or am doing in America, I learnt in India. I'm just showing a perspective of it."

The Sky Is Pink also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It is scheduled to hit theatres on October 11, 2019. But before that, the film is going to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13.

