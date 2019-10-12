Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Best Part About Being Married To Nick Jonas!

For Priyanka Chopra, the best part about being married to Nick Jonas is that she has a sense of contentment. Ever since Priyanka got married to Nick, the duo keeps giving us major couple goals. The way Priyanka and Nick support each other in their respective careers is worth appreciating!

Priyanka, who's currently promoting her film, The Sky Is Pink, opened up to E! News, revealing the best part about being Mrs Jonas and said, "I think the most surprising part. Every single day when I wake up I'm like, 'Oh, I have a home. Like, this is my home. This person is my home.' And I didn't know that feeling outside of my parents. Like, it's like, 'Oh, this is the family that I have chosen.' It's family."

Speaking of gracing motherhood, Priyanka said that she has always wanted to experience motherhood since she was 12 years old. She loves kids and she has always wanted to have them. Priyanka assured that when the time is right, she will surely start her family.

When Priyanka was asked if she and Nick will collaborate for music, she said, "Oh God, I don't have the audacity to collaborate with him. I think he's like a musical prodigy. Whenever I sing in the car, like when my jam is on, and then he'll just look at me like that, I just get quiet."

Priyanka and Nick never stop gushing about each other and we just love their camaraderie. From painting Instagram red with their PDAs to attending events together, the duo does everything which speaks volumes about the love they have for each other.