Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Real Reason Why She Chose 'The Sky Is Pink'

Here's Why Priyanka Couldn't Do A Hindi Film For A Long Time

The 'Quantico' actress told IMDB, "To do a film like this, you need time to prep and time to get to it. So, I couldn't do a movie and specially a Hindi movie."

The Real Reason Why She Agreed To Be A Part Of This Film

She further said, "I was really looking for an immersive experience as an actor and in any kind of movie. Whether it was in America or India. And when this (TSIP) came along, it struck on so many levels for me and checked so many boxes that I just knew it had to be done."

Mark The Date

Priyanka's 'The Sky Is Pink' will be premiering tonight at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival and the actress is quite excited about it. 'The Sky Is Pink' is her first Hindi film as a co-producer.

From Real To Reel

Starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, the Shonali Bose directorial is based on the true story of Aisha Chaudhary who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immuno-deficiency disorder at the age of 13.