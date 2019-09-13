Priyanka Chopra Reveals The Real Reason Why She Chose 'The Sky Is Pink'
It's been a while since fans have seen Priyanka Chopra in a Bollywood film. Well, the wait finally comes to an end as the actress will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which is inspired by a true story. A few days ago, the makers dropped the trailer of the film and it received lots of appreciation from all nooks and corners.
Priyanka who is returning to Bollywood after a gap of about three years recently opened up about why she agreed to be a part of this film. Read all about it here.
Here's Why Priyanka Couldn't Do A Hindi Film For A Long Time
The 'Quantico' actress told IMDB, "To do a film like this, you need time to prep and time to get to it. So, I couldn't do a movie and specially a Hindi movie."
The Real Reason Why She Agreed To Be A Part Of This Film
She further said, "I was really looking for an immersive experience as an actor and in any kind of movie. Whether it was in America or India. And when this (TSIP) came along, it struck on so many levels for me and checked so many boxes that I just knew it had to be done."
Mark The Date
Priyanka's 'The Sky Is Pink' will be premiering tonight at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival and the actress is quite excited about it. 'The Sky Is Pink' is her first Hindi film as a co-producer.
From Real To Reel
Starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, the Shonali Bose directorial is based on the true story of Aisha Chaudhary who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immuno-deficiency disorder at the age of 13.
