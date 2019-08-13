Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why Hubby Nick Jonas Likes To STARE At Her Face Every Morning!

Priyanka Reveals This Cute Habit Of Nick

The 'Quantico' beauty revealed that Nick always insists to look at her face every morning.

The magazine quoted her as saying, "It's actually really annoying, but he insists on looking at my face when I wake up. I'm just like, ‘Wait one minute. Let me just go get a little mascara on, let me put on my moisturizer. I'm, like, sleepy-eyed face right now, but he's just ... it's amazing and super sweet."

She Calls Him A 'Perfect Husband'

"That's what you want your husband to do. But it's also, like, a little awkward. OK. He's like, ‘Let me stare at you, you aren't even conscious yet.' Like, literally, I'm not even, I'm not joking. It's really wonderful."

Priyanka Finds Nick Super Attractive All The Times

Recently, fans trolled Nick over his dad-bod seen during her birthday vacation in Miami. Reacting to this, Priyanka told the magazine, "I'm really not someone who concerns myself with people's opinions. I'm kind of like the ‘live your life your way' kind of girl and I think so is he. And if people can find something to say about Nick's body, God help us."

Priyanka & Nick Have A Rule When It Comes To Managing Their Personal & Professional Lives

Speaking about their busy schedules, Priyanka said, "We have a rule. We don't go beyond, like, a week and a half of not seeing each other. Both of us have such individual careers that we make a deliberate attempt to at least always [meet] wherever in the world we [are]."