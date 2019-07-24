English
    Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Responded Late To Her Fans' Birthday Wishes!

    Last week, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday with her friends and family in Miami in grand style. The pictures from her birthday bash went viral on the internet and left everyone asking for more. Later, PeeCee was also spotted chilling on a yacht with her hubby Nick Jonas and mom Madhu Chopra. Meanwhile, her fans kept pouring love for her and wished her in her own ways.

    Yesterday, Priyanka took to Instagram to reveal why she has been absent for sometime on social media. Check out the post here.

    Priyanka Reveals The Reason

    The actress wrote, "Hi everyone! Thank you so much for all the wonderful birthday messages and wishes... You have made my day extremely special. Sorry I haven't responded earlier, was taking a bit of a break from technology... But now I'm back and I just want to say THANK YOU ALL SOOOOO MUCH| I hope everyone feels as loved as I do." Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick's photos from the yacht party are going viral among the fans."

    The 'Quantico' Star's Birthday Celebrations In Miami

    The actress celebrated her birthday at a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida which was attended by the family members and close friends. Looking pretty in a red blingy outfit, PeeCee just couldn't get enough of her five-tier red and gold glittery birthday cake.

    Meanwhile, The Actress Got Heavily Trolled On Social Media

    Priyanka got slammed heavily on social media after a picture of her smoking a cigarette went viral on social media. Last year, she had admitted to suffering from asthma ever since she was five and had also joined forces with Cipla Respiratory to raise awareness about the disease. However, her enjoying a puff didn't go down well with the netizens who brutually slammed her left, right and centre for her 'hypocrisy'.

    On The Work Front

    The actress will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The makers of the film unveiled the first glimpse of the film yesterday as it will be premiering at the Gala Presentation at Toronto International Film Festival 2019 on September 13. The movie traces the inspirational journey of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who lost her battle to a deadly illness.

