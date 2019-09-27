Priyanka Chopra Says Hubby Nick Jonas Is A Complete Punjabi; Read On To Know Why!

Nick Jonas Is A Punjabi Munda

While speaking with the tabloid, the actress revealed that her husband often listens to Bollywood music before his music concerts. Priyanka was quoted as saying, "He is a complete Punjabi! He listens to Bollywood music before going on stage."

For Nick, Bollywood Music Is His 'Hype Music'

She further added, "He keeps listening to music on a Hindi radio channel. He calls it his ‘hype music'. His dressing room has Bollywood music playing all the time. He just fell in love with India right from the time he visited the country."

PeeCee Was All Praise For Her Hubby In A Recent Interview

Recently in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka called Nick the most considerate man she has ever met.

"He is the most considerate man I've ever met. In everything he does, Nick puts me first. It's wonderful to wake up every day and know that there is this person who thinks about you even before you think about yourself. That's eventually what you want, someone who loves you like a hug," the actress was quoted as saying.

Speaking About Films...

The actress will be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink', which is inspired by the real-life story of Aisha Chaudhary who became a motivational speaker at the age of 14 after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. The film is slated to release on October 11, 2019.