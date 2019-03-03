English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Priyanka Chopra Says That People In America Know That She Isn't Someone Who Can Be Fitted Into A Box

    By
    |

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' life looks like it is a whirlwind right now because the actress is dabbling with so many things, and like a boss at that. Having recently gotten married to the love of her life, Nick Jonas, Priyanka is not slowing down on the work front, proving to everyone that she is unstoppable and that she lives life on her own terms. On how her life has changed in the past few years, Priyanka had a few things to say.

    Priyanka Chopra: I Cannot Be Fitted Into A Box

    While talking to Film Companion about how things have changed in her life ever since she stepped into the American entertainment industry, she said, "I have to say that I have reached a point where, if I may say so myself, I've become some part of mainstream pop culture where people sort of know me and are aware of me when I walk into a party or go into a room. If I go into a meeting, they know the work that I've done and that was different when I first started working in America."

    The Desi Girl added, "They know my work now and that helps people in understanding that I am not someone who can be fitted into a box. I will not allow for it. I don't know what my box is anymore. Everyone kept trying to find one for me but I don't think that my shape is something that will fit into a box. It's scary when you're always walking on unchartered territory where no one else has gone before... Especially to be in a new country after the kind of success, by God's grace, I had in India."

    Priyanka and Nick got married in a lavish three day wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace at Jodhpur in December last year. Priyanka made for a stunning bride dressed in a crimson lehengar during the couple's Hindu wedding ceremony, and she was also a vision in white wearing the longest train ever (literally) for their Christian wedding ceremony. Nick and Priyanka were in for family time again as they were recently at the latter's brother, Siddharth Chopra's roka ceremony.

    On the work front, Priyanka is currently in India to promote her latest Netflix movie, Isn't It Romantic. While she is here, she will also film the last schedule of her next Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink.

    MOST READ: Deepika Padukone Slays Her Casual Chic Airport Look; Kangana Ranaut Also Makes Heads Turn At Airport

    Read more about: priyanka chopra jonas
    Story first published: Sunday, March 3, 2019, 2:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue