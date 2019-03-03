Priyanka Chopra Says That People In America Know That She Isn't Someone Who Can Be Fitted Into A Box

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' life looks like it is a whirlwind right now because the actress is dabbling with so many things, and like a boss at that. Having recently gotten married to the love of her life, Nick Jonas, Priyanka is not slowing down on the work front, proving to everyone that she is unstoppable and that she lives life on her own terms. On how her life has changed in the past few years, Priyanka had a few things to say.

While talking to Film Companion about how things have changed in her life ever since she stepped into the American entertainment industry, she said, "I have to say that I have reached a point where, if I may say so myself, I've become some part of mainstream pop culture where people sort of know me and are aware of me when I walk into a party or go into a room. If I go into a meeting, they know the work that I've done and that was different when I first started working in America."

The Desi Girl added, "They know my work now and that helps people in understanding that I am not someone who can be fitted into a box. I will not allow for it. I don't know what my box is anymore. Everyone kept trying to find one for me but I don't think that my shape is something that will fit into a box. It's scary when you're always walking on unchartered territory where no one else has gone before... Especially to be in a new country after the kind of success, by God's grace, I had in India."

Priyanka and Nick got married in a lavish three day wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace at Jodhpur in December last year. Priyanka made for a stunning bride dressed in a crimson lehengar during the couple's Hindu wedding ceremony, and she was also a vision in white wearing the longest train ever (literally) for their Christian wedding ceremony. Nick and Priyanka were in for family time again as they were recently at the latter's brother, Siddharth Chopra's roka ceremony.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently in India to promote her latest Netflix movie, Isn't It Romantic. While she is here, she will also film the last schedule of her next Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink.

