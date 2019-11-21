    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Priyanka Chopra Sends Love To Nick Jonas Over Grammy Nomination - Details Inside!

      As Nick Jonas scored his first Grammy nomination, actress Priyanka Chopra rooted for him as a proud wife and tweeted, "So proud of you @jonasbrothers !! I love you @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas @RecordingAcad."

      For the unversed, Nick's rock band with his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas called the Jonas Brothers got nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their single, Sucker, at the 62nd Grammy's.

      It's indeed a new beginning for the Jonas Brothers as the trio parted ways in 2013 and got back together in 2019 and released 'Sucker' which also featured their wives - Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Deleasa.

      Coming back to the Grammy's, the Jonas Brothers will face some stiff competition at the 2020 awards as they're up against Ariana Grande & Social House's Boyfriend, Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus's Old Town Road, Post Malone & Swae Lee's Sunflower and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Señorita.

      Amid all the happiness and excitement, Nick also shared a post on Instagram thanking everyone who believed in the Jonas Brothers and wrote, "I'm truly blown away. A year ago we had just put the finishing touches on the Album before I flew to India to marry the love of my life. Soon after that Sucker was released and went straight to number 1 on the hot 100. Then the album, Happiness Begins went to number 1 on the @billboard top 200. Soon after that a platinum album and a 70+ date tour in front the truly greatest fans in the world... and to cap it all off in less than 2 weeks of me and @priyankachopra one year anniversary, a Grammy nomination for the song that has changed me and my brothers lives forever. Thank you to each and every person who believed in us. Thank you @ryantedder @louisbellmusic @frankdukes and the entire team at @philymack and @republicrecords you are family. See you all on January 26th!"

      I’m truly blown away. A year ago we had just put the finishing touches on the Album before I flew to India to marry the love of my life. Soon after that Sucker was released and went straight to number 1 on the hot 100. Then the album, Happiness Begins went to number 1 on the @billboard top 200. Soon after that a platinum album and a 70+ date tour in front the truly greatest fans in the world... and to cap it all off in less than 2 weeks of me and @priyankachopra one year anniversary, a Grammy nomination for the song that has changed me and my brothers lives forever. Thank you to each and every person who believed in us. Thank you @ryantedder @louisbellmusic @frankdukes and the entire team at @philymack and @republicrecords you are family. See you all on January 26th!

      (Social media posts are unedited)

