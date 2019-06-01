Priyanka Chopra Sets The Record Straight; SLAMS Reports Of Visiting Meghan Markle & Baby Archie!

Priyanka Chopra's Tweet

The actress took to her Twitter page to share an article from a UK tabloid and wrote, "While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often."

For Those Who Ain't Aware

A report in the Sun had stated that Priyanka and Nick bought expensive gifts from Tiffany & Co for the baby. Reportedly, the actress picked out a number of gifts from the jeweler, including a $250 bubble blower.

It Was Speculated That Priyanka-Meghan Had A Fall-out

The report also stated how Priyanka's visit is the proof that she and Meghan have buried their differences as they apparently had a fall-out when Meghan ditched Priyanka's wedding.

On The Work Front

Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress is reportedly even in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film.