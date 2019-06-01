English
    Priyanka Chopra Sets The Record Straight; SLAMS Reports Of Visiting Meghan Markle & Baby Archie!

    Yesterday, there were various reports doing the rounds about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visiting Meghan Markle and her baby boy Prince Archie. The reports also claimed how the couple showered the newborn gifts from Tiffany.

    However, turns it these were false speculations. The 'Quantico' actress took to her Twitter handle to refute these reports and set the record straight.

    Priyanka Chopra's Tweet

    The actress took to her Twitter page to share an article from a UK tabloid and wrote, "While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often."

    For Those Who Ain't Aware

    A report in the Sun had stated that Priyanka and Nick bought expensive gifts from Tiffany & Co for the baby. Reportedly, the actress picked out a number of gifts from the jeweler, including a $250 bubble blower.

    It Was Speculated That Priyanka-Meghan Had A Fall-out

    The report also stated how Priyanka's visit is the proof that she and Meghan have buried their differences as they apparently had a fall-out when Meghan ditched Priyanka's wedding.

    On The Work Front

    Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress is reportedly even in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film.

    Read more about: priyanka chopra meghan markle
    Story first published: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11:07 [IST]
