‘Daddy’s Girl’ Priyanka Chopra Shares A Heartfelt Post On Her Father's Birthday!

Priyanka Chopra has always been a daddy's girl and we all know about that. Who can forget the tattoo on Priyanka's hand, which speaks volumes about how much she loves her dad. Today, on her dad's birthday, Priyanka Chopra shared a beautiful yet heartfelt note on her Instagram page and it will surely leave you all emotional.

The note reads, "Every year on this day Sid and I would look for ways to surprise you... but we never managed to do so! You always knew everything... So I hope wherever you are, You know that you are with us everyday. In everything I do, I think about your encouragement... In every choice I make, I ask for your affirmation... In everything that happens to me, I am grateful for your blessings. Happy Birthday Dad. I wish you were here everyday! We love you. @siddharthchopra89 @madhumalati. P.S. - the background song was one of dad's favourites... one he always used to sing for mom ❤"

Priyanka's dad, Ashok Chopra breathed his last on June 10, 2013. He was a doctor by profession and had retired from the Indian Army in 1997 as Lieutenant Colonel.

Many actresses including Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Esha Gupta sent their love to PeeCee and left heart emoji on her post.

