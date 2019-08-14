Priyanka Chopra Shares Beauty Secrets She Picked Up From Sophie Turner & Danielle Jonas!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a very strong bond with her co-sisters, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. The trio is always seen hanging out, and hitting the road and visiting beautiful holiday spots with their respective beaus. So it would hardly be a matter of surprise if the J-Sisters, as they are called, have spent some quality girl time and shared their beauty secrets with each other. Priyanka said in a recent interview that they have! Read further to find out what.

This weekend PeeCee was at the Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles, where she spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what beauty tips she has learnt from Sophie and Danielle. She said, "Fresh face from Sophie, and always beautifully-tan skin from Danielle." Appreciating Danielle's tan, Priyanka added, "She's always the right tan. Like, she's always amazing."

Priyanka praised both of them saying, "I think both of them are beautiful girls (and) it's really awesome to be in their company. I feel like I really shine more." Sophie recently got hitched to Joe Jonas, while Danielle has been married to Kevin Jonas for a few years now.

The J-Sisters are currently on the road with the Jonas Brothers for their 'Happiness Begins Tour'. Priyanka is making time to attend shows in between her work schedule. Talking about the good vibes being exuded by the Jonas family on tour, she said, "My entire family's always there. I've just been to the one show right now in Miami because I'm working as well, but it's just such a beautiful vibe. The boys are so great. In Miami, between all of us, there were about 60 people."

"I'm not gonna be on tour with them for the next 20 days because I'm off to do a movie, but whenever I go back, I fangirl," she admitted. "I love watching them do what they do best and it's incredible to see so many people be affected, not just by their music, but by them as brothers and as a family. I love what they stand for is togetherness and family and I think that's what the world needs to be more about."

Priyanka's next Bollywood release is Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink'. Co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, the film has been selected to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year.

