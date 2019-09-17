Priyanka Chopra Shares Romantic Video on Nick Jonas's Birthday

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a video, which was a compilation of multiple pictures of the couple. It is to be noted that this will be the first birthday of Nick's after his wedding with Priyanka in December 2018. She shared pictures of their most memorable moments and all of them were so romantic.

She captioned the video, "The light of my life. Everyday with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas." (sic)

The video had photos including their Cannes debut to their appearance in Isn't It Romantic in Los Angeles. One of the clips was when Mick Pullen Priyanka towards himself as she was sliding from a chair. The video also had a glimpse of the Jonas brothers' single 'Sucker'.

Priyanka was in the headlines recently after the premiere of 'The Sky Is Pink' was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. She attended the event along with director Shonali Bose and co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf. Priyanka got all teary eyed when the film received a four-minute standing ovation.

Based on the love story of a couple who have a terminally ill child, the film goes in the point of view of the child. Priyanka also joined Nick at his concert, Happiness Begins Tour concert in Toronto.

It was recently revealed by Shonali that the final scene in the film was shot days before the wedding of Priyanka and Nick.