Priyanka Chopra Wishes Kevin Jonas For His Birthday; Shares Unseen Photo

Bollywood biggie Priyanka Chopra and her singer-husband Nick Jonas have shared delightful birthday wishes along with unseen pictures for the birthday of Kevin Jonas, who is Nick's elder brother. While Nick's photo shows the brothers having a fun time, Priyanka's post shows an unseen photo from her wedding with Nick.

Priyanka shared a throwback picture from her mehendi ceremony and wished Kevin on his 32nd birthday. She captioned the photo, "To the brother who always has my back! Happy birthday @kevinjonas may this year be the best one yet! Love you loads.." (sic)

In the photo, Nick can be seen lifting Priyanka in his arms while Kevin can be seen holding the actress along with their friends and relatives, who can be seen dressed in blue sportswear.

It can be said that fans of Piggy Chops are very happy to see one more picture from her wedding. They showered the photo with lovely messages.

Nick shared a funny picture, in which he can be seen pushing Kevin's head down. He captioned it, "Happy birthday to my older bro @kevinjonas this is me playfully pushing his head into a wall. Seemed like the appropriate photo to share on his birthday. Love you man." "Love u buddy," Kevin replied to the photo. (sic)

Check out the photo here:

The Jonas Brothers recently wrapped up their fifth album 'Happiness Begins', which saw them together after a long break. Priyanka, on the other hand, is currently in India for the shoot of her Netflix film, The White Tiger. She will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in the film. She made a comeback to Bollywood with 'The Sky Is Pink', which was about the story of a terminally ill child and her parents. She has also dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney's upcoming film, Frozen along with her sister Parineeti Chopra. While Priyanka has voiced for Elsa, Parineeti has voiced for Anna.

