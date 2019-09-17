Priyanka Chopra And Shonali Bose Overwhelmed By Audience’s Reception Of The Sky Is Pink At TIFF

Audiences cannot wait to watch Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink in theatres. The Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim starrer has received rave reviews from critics after it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival a few days back. The Sky Is Pink is based on the true story of a young motivational speaker who dies of pulmonary fibrosis, and the turmoil it causes in her parents' marriage.

Priyanka, Farhan, Zaira, and director Shonali, all attended the film's premiere at TIFF on September 13, and were overwhelmed by audience's reception. Read what Priyanka and Shonali had to say about watching the film with the audience.

According to Pinkvilla, Priyanka shared, "That moment when you see the audience connect with your film is very special and at the World Premiere of The Sky is Pink at TIFF, we were blessed to have so many such moments. It's a wonderful start and I can't wait to bring this amazing story to audiences across India and the world." Priyanka, who is busy with a lot of international projects, has made her Bollywood comeback with this movie.

Shonali Bose said about the premiere, "Watching the film for the first time with an audience is always an unnerving experience. And when it's a world stage with a lot of expectations and 2,000 people - it's even more terrifying. So when they laughed out loud multiple times and then wept audibly, it was utterly moving and overwhelming. I can't wait to share this baby of mine with the rest of the world, especially India."

The Sky Is Pink is slated for release on October 11. Recently, Aamir Khan wished the team good luck and expressed that he cannot wait to watch the movie after seeing its trailer.

