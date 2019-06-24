Priyanka Chopra Showers 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Sophie Turner With Love Before Her Wedding!
Wedding bells are ringing in Paris. Nick Jonas' brother Joe Jonas is all set to put the ring on Sophie Turner's finger for second time in the 'City Of Joy'. The couple earlier got married in an impromptu wedding after the Billboard Music Awards 2019 in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joined the couple before their wedding in Paris.
Later, Priyanka even shared a sefie on her Instagram where she is seen showing Sophie with love and affection. Check it out here-
The 'J' Sisters
In the picture, the desi girl is seen posing with Sophie for a bright selfie. She captioned the picture with heart and heart-eyes emojis. Soon, Sophie too responded the love and commented, "I love youuuuuu," she commented on the picture.
Fans Can't Enough Of Priyanka-Sophie's Bonding
Meanwhile, the netizens couldn't stop posting cute comments on the picture. One fans decided to go a little desi and wrote, "Devrani Jethani ka pyaar. Hara bhara Ghar pariwar. jeete rho meri bacchiyoo." Another one wrote, "Being someone who is in a relationship with someone outside of my culture, it just warms my heart to see interracial families!! I love it!," commented another happy fan. "My two fav things in the world," read another comment.
Love Is In The Air
Earlier, Sophie had shared a romantic picture where she and Joe were leaning in for a kiss in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris. "Me," the couple had captioned the picture.
Coming Back To Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas
The actress too had earlier shared this lovey-dovey capture and captioned it as, "hat kinda day.. 😍❤️💋😊💏#husbandappreciation."
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is slated to release on October 11, 2019.
