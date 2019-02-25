Priyanka Chopra's Sister-In-Law Danielle SLAMS Trolls For Saying The Jonas' Don't Like PeeCee

There's No Shade Against Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law Danielle Jonas confirmed that there's no shade thrown against PeeCee and people are manufacturing a problem out of the blue which is unnecessary and against family values.

Here's What Danielle Jonas Had To Say...

"Nope. No share about Priyanka. It's just Sophie's birthday so I wanted to say happy birthday. I think everyone should stop with thinking that we don't like Priyanka. She is lovely. I am so over people trying to make a problem," she replied to a troll on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra's Wished Her To Be Sister-in-law Sophie Turner On Her Birthday!

"To one of the most beautiful, fun people I've known. Happy birthday @sophiet you are loved! I can't wait to see you as a bride. You will be stunning! Have a brilliant year love.. #jsisters 4eva @joejonas you r the most thoughtful! Last night was epic."

On The Work Front

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming movie The Sky Is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and it's all set to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur.