So Stunning! Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Head Out For A Dinner Date In Los Angeles! View Pics

Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner look absolutely stunning as they step out for a dinner date at an upscale restaurant in Los Angeles. The duo was accompanied by their friends as well and all of them had a wonderful time last night.

The Goddesses!

Both Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner look nothing less than Goddesses here, folks! Don't you think so?

Uptown Girls

If there's a duo of uptown girls in Hollywood, it has to be Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner hands down!

They're All Smiles!

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner are all smiles as they walk towards their car after a dinner date in LA.

Priyanka Chopra's Tattoo

The paparazzi catches a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's tattoo as she sits in the car and zooms away to her residence. Not to miss the rings on her fingers too!

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner is all set for the release of the final series of Game of Thrones. Season 8 is all set to be released on April 14, 2019 worldwide.