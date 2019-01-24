English
    So Stunning! Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner Head Out For A Dinner Date In Los Angeles! View Pics

    By
    |

    Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner made heads turn as they headed out for a dinner date last night in Los Angeles, USA and the social media is flooded with pictures of the duo. While our very own desi girl was seen sporting a black top with an animal print coat, the Game of Thrones star was seen sporting an oversized T-shirt designed with the US flag. Paparazzi couldn't have asked for more as they snapped pictures of the duo as soon as they walked in and exited the restaurant. Check out the pictures below!

    Priyanka Chopra & Sophie Turner

    Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner look absolutely stunning as they step out for a dinner date at an upscale restaurant in Los Angeles. The duo was accompanied by their friends as well and all of them had a wonderful time last night.

    The Goddesses!

    Both Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner look nothing less than Goddesses here, folks! Don't you think so?

    Uptown Girls

    If there's a duo of uptown girls in Hollywood, it has to be Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner hands down!

    They're All Smiles!

    Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner are all smiles as they walk towards their car after a dinner date in LA.

    Priyanka Chopra's Tattoo

    The paparazzi catches a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's tattoo as she sits in the car and zooms away to her residence. Not to miss the rings on her fingers too!

    Sophie Turner

    Sophie Turner is all set for the release of the final series of Game of Thrones. Season 8 is all set to be released on April 14, 2019 worldwide.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 10:08 [IST]
