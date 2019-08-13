Priyanka Chopra Is Super Proud Of Gymnast Simone Biles For Creating History; Tweets Congratulations

American gymnast, Simone Biles, has won six United States Senior Women's All-Round Gymnastics titles; the first woman in nearly 70 years to do so! Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is a good friend of Simone's, took to Twitter to shower praises on the gymnast and congratulate her for performance. Read what she said!

Priyanka Chopra was super happy with Simone's win, as she tweeted, "The unstoppable @Simone_Biles!! Here's to you girl...as you create history yet again!! You truly are an inspiration to everyone!! Super proud #GirlPower #Champion" (sic).

The unstoppable @Simone_Biles!! Here’s to you girl...as you create history yet again!! You truly are an inspiration to everyone!! Super proud #GirlPower #Champion — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 13, 2019

Simone's brilliant performance at the championship is making the internet lose its calm. Many are bewildered by the triple-twisting, double back manoeuvre which Biles successfully attempted during the final night of the championships. She became the first woman to attempt and land a triple-double off a high beam.

Watch her performance here -

Simone Biles, in extreme slow motion. pic.twitter.com/mjdYp0zwkv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 12, 2019

Simone had been a guest on Priyanka's YouTube Originals show titled, 'If I Could Tell You Just One Thing', in which PeeCee interviewed successful women from different backgrounds.

Priyanka is all geared up for the release of her next Hindi film, 'The Sky Is Pink'. The film is directed by Shonali Bose, and it co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

