    Priyanka Chopra To Attend Toronto International Film Festival Premiere Of The Sky Is Pink With Team

    Actor Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink is all set the hit the big screens and we can say that the actor is excited about the film's screening at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday. She took to social media and said that the early reactions to her movie were impressive.

    The actor posted a montage of snippets of her interviews on Instagram and expressed her excitement about the movie's release. The snippets were from her interview for TIFF earlier last week. In one of the interviews, she said, "One, that it's my first Hindi film I have also produced. So being a co-producer on a film... for a story that I really want to tell makes me really happy."

    "I was looking forward to a movie as immersive as this. You need time to prepare for a movie like this," she said in another interview. The actor captioned the montage, "The initial reviews for #TheSkyIsPink have been wonderful and I'm so ready to head back to @tiff_net for the world premiere with the rest of the team on Sept 13. Busy and exciting days ahead. Stay tuned..."

    Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is based on the motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. The film will narrate the story of the girl's parents and their life story with a terminally ill daughter. While Zaira plays Aisha, Rohit plays the role of her brother Ishaan. Priyanka and Farhan play the role of their parents.

    The Sky Is Pink is scheduled to be released on October 11. The film will also mark the comeback of Priyanka to Bollywood industry after a break of almost three years. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

