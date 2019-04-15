English
    #MeToo: Priyanka Chopra To EXPOSE Sexual Harasser? Says Nobody Can Shut Her Down!

    By
    |
    Priyanka Chopra shares her #MeTooMovement in front of media| FilmiBeat

    Last year, #MeToo movement, which was initiated by Tanushree Dutta, took entire film industry by storm and many names including Nana Patekar, Alok Nath and Sajid Khan came into the limelight. Many actresses came out and spoke about sexual harassment, they faced in the industry and now, Priyanka Chopra speaks about the same. She was present at the 10th Annual Women In The World Summit 2019, where she was interviewed by Tina Brown.

    PeeCee On #MeToo

    "We always had a voice. Just nobody heard us. Now because of the support we are giving each other, nobody can shut us down. And that's an incredibly powerful thing to see. Now if I have a story I don't feel I am alone anymore - and I am not ashamed of it."

    PeeCee Has Gone Through The Same

    When PeeCee was categorically asked if she has ever faced it, she said, "Everybody in this room has probably faced one because it had become a norm with women."

    Priyanka Also Spoke About South Asian Actors Being Stereotyped

    "I am Indian. I don't need my parts to justify why I can be an actor. And it would take me doing that to become mainstream enough now to actually play parts where I am my own ethnicity. And I will not be considered as a niche actor, or an actor who can only do that."

    Priyanka's Work Front

    On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink. The film also casts Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles.

    Read more about: priyanka chopra metoo
    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 15:14 [IST]
