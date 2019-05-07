English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    DRAMA GETS FUNNY! Priyanka Chopra Turns Into A MEME; Thanks To Her Dramatic Appearance At MET Gala

    By
    |

    Trust Priyanka Chopra for making heads turn with her 'experimental' appearances. She's known for taking risks at fashion and doing something different, every time when she steps out. Priyanka made her latest appearance at MET Gala 2019 and boy, internet went crazy over her dramatic look. She graced the event along with her hubby, Nick Jonas and fans can't stop praising the actress for daring to pull off an outfit like it. Amid all the praises, Priyanka has also successfully turned into a meme and believe us if we say, it's everything funny. Have a look below..

    Yes, We're Laughing As Hard As You!

    This is one of the best memes on Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala 2019 look.

    ROFL

    If you have watched Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Barfi, you know what this mean is all about.

    The Struggle Is Real

    A fan explains the real struggle of traveling in local train with these two looks of Priyanka Chopra and we can't stop ourselves from cracking up.

    LOL!

    Here's yet another meme on Priyanka Chopra's look and we're sure it will also leave PeeCee in spilits.

    Priyanka + Malinga

    And.. The hilarious result in in front of you!

    OOPS! Deepika's EMBARRASSING MOMENT At MET Gala 2019 Caught On Camera

    Read more about: priyanka chopra
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue