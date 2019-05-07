DRAMA GETS FUNNY! Priyanka Chopra Turns Into A MEME; Thanks To Her Dramatic Appearance At MET Gala

Yes, We're Laughing As Hard As You!

This is one of the best memes on Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala 2019 look.

ROFL

If you have watched Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Barfi, you know what this mean is all about.

The Struggle Is Real

A fan explains the real struggle of traveling in local train with these two looks of Priyanka Chopra and we can't stop ourselves from cracking up.

LOL!

Here's yet another meme on Priyanka Chopra's look and we're sure it will also leave PeeCee in spilits.

Priyanka + Malinga

And.. The hilarious result in in front of you!