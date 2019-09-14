Priyanka Chopra Owned The Red Carpet During TIFF 2019 As She Lead The Sky Is Pink Team

'It Was A Really Hard Juxtaposition Of Real Life For Me'

PeeCee was interviewed by the Reuters, where she was quoted as saying, "It was a really hard juxtaposition of real life for me. Especially because I was getting married and at the same time this film deals with loss, loss of a child, which is such an unnatural way of being."

She added that her husband stayed supportive as it was a very trying experience.

'Bollywood Is Not A Genre'

Ahead of the show, she spoke to Agence France-Presse and said, "People get surprised when they see ‘The Sky is Pink' and they're like, ‘this is not a Bollywood movie.' Bollywood is not a genre. It really is my quest to educate people in that."

'You Have To Be Very Strong As Partners To Go Through What They Went Through'

Farhan Akthar said on the red carpet, "You have to be very strong as partners to go through what they went through." He added he tried to "approach this part with a lot of ... respect, and make sure that the dignity and grace that they've shown in real life comes through in the performance in the film."

About The Sky Is Pink

The film is based on a true story, in which the life of a couple will be narrated by their terminally ill teen daughter. Zaira Wasim plays the role of their deceased daughter. The book ‘My Little Epiphanies', written by the real-life Aisha Chaudhury was published a day before her death on January 24, 2015, at the age of 18.