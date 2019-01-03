 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Gown: Inside Details About The Embroidery On Her Ralph Lauren Outfit!

English
    It's been a month since Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with singer-actor Nick Jonas in a five-day lavish ceremony in Jodhpur. The lovebirds got married as per Christian and Hindu rituals. Speaking about 'NickYanka's western wedding, Priyanka Chopra left everyone spellbound with her customized Ralph Lauren wedding gown which had a jaw-dropping 75-ft tulle veil.

    Recently, Ralph Lauren released the making video about Priyanka's exquisitive wedding gown and also revealed what all was embroidered on her breathtakingly beautiful outfit. 

    These Jaw-dropping Details Will Make You Go Green With Envy!

    Priyanka's customized wedding gown had 135 satin-covered buttons, 700 spools of ivory thread, 5,600 pearlized seed beads and 11,632 Swarovski crystals and 2,412,000 high-luster sequins.

    Fifteen artisans in Mumbai, India, hand-embroidered the coat with a variety of complex techniques, from fine cording to tulle appliqués and pastiche threadwork inspired by Chantilly lace, for a total of 1,826 hours.

    This Is About A Dress

    "It's about a woman and a moment. Priyanka knows exactly who she is, and so I wanted the dress to reflect, not only her love story and the romance of India, but also her unique sensibility: strong, smart, and beautiful," explained Ralph Lauren.

    Priyanka Had A Special Request

    At Priyanka's request, eight special words and phrases were incorporated into the embroidery pattern of the coat, including "Hope" and "Compassion," as well as a Hindu mantra, "Om Namaha Shivay," and "December 1, 2018," the date of the ceremony.

    The placement of the groom's full name, Nicholas Jerry Jonas, at the front of the coat was mirrored on the back by the names of her parents. (A piece of lace from the dress Nick's mother wore at her own wedding was also sewn into the pattern.) "Family" scrolled along the right sleeve, where Priyanka has a wrist tattoo reading "Daddy's Lil Girl..."

    And, finally, just over her heart, the word "Love" was stitched in ivory thread.

    We Are Yet To Get Over That Sweeping Veil

    Lauren wrote on his Instagram page, "One of the fittings for Priyanka Chopra's wedding dress was held in Paris, where she saw the full look come together for the first time, complete with a veil.

    The sweeping, 75-foot veil she wore on the day of the ceremony was actually comprised of two different cuts of tulle-a shorter fingertip-length veil worn under the epically longer one, which was carried behind the bride by six attendants."

    Speaking About The Groom

    Nick wore a custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label double-breasted tuxedo with a piece of the bride's dress concealed at the interior lapel of the jacket, just over his heart. The fragment had been hand-embroidered with the Urdu words "My Jaan" (meaning "My Life").

    Oh-So-Handsome

    His 12 groomsmen, including Priyanka's brother, Siddharth, and Nick's three brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Frankie, wore Purple Label peak-lapel tuxedos with custom vests and custom patent leather shoes. Nick's father, who officiated the Christian ceremony (a traditional Hindu ceremony followed the next day), also wore Purple Label.

