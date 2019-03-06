Priyanka Chopra's Wedding To Nick Jonas Has ANGERED One Family Member, Confirms Kevin Jonas

My 2-Year-Old Daughter Valentina Is Miffed With Priyanka Chopra, Says Kevin Jonas

"My youngest daughter Valentina, she is very connected to Nick. But when she met Priyanka, she put her hand around his shoulder like this (Kevin demonstrates it on Nick), every time her hand would go around Valentina, she would just push it off."

This Has Now Become A Joke In The Family, Says Kevin

"And this just became an ongoing joke. I'm not sure Priyanka loved it at first but they're cool," he said.

Nick Jonas Stated That Valentina Is Close To Him

Nick Jonas stated that Valentina is very close to him and said, "She is very territorial. I mean it's so funny." That's so cute and adorable, right?

Joe Jonas Talks About His Wedding To Sophie Turner

"Well, we're getting married this year. Yeah, we're going to have a summer wedding, which I'm looking forward to. It's going to be a lot of fun."