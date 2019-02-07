Priyanka Chopra Wishes Her And Nick Jonas’ Nickname Mash Up Could Be ‘Prick’!

Priyanka On Adding 'Jonas' To Her Name

Priyanka Chopra explained why she felt the need to add Nick's last name to her own name. She said, "I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel, like, you know, we are becoming family. And I'm a little traditional and old school like that." She added, "It doesn't take away my identity. He gets added to who I am."

She Wishes People Would Call Her & Nick 'Prick'!

On a nickname mash up that she prefers for the both of them, Priyanka made everyone laugh by saying she would like herself and Nick to be called ‘Prick'. "I have a celebrity nickname. But it is not taking off. It is Prick (Priyanka and Nick). It is so cool and unique. Nick also doesn't like it and it is not catching on."

Piggy Chops Is Writing A Memoir!

She also spoke about the memoir she is writing. "I am writing the book this year. I am excited about it. It is about all feelings through my career and getting married. In the last two-three years, I found my feet a lot more as a woman and as a person. I am not so insecure. So, thought it is the right time to delve into things before I change my mind and go back into my shell," she said.

She Is Scared Of Performing Karaoke

Apparently, Priyanka gets freaked out by performing karaoke! "Karaoke scares the crap out of me for some reason. I could be on stage dancing but karaoke is like reading the teleprompter and trying to perform. I always end up reading it," she admitted.

But Is Good At Faking It In Movies

But she has no problem faking it for an acting sequence she said. "Am terrible at karaoke, but it's great to fake it in a movie. I was very good at faking it in the movie (Isn't It Romantic)."